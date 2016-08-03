FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank H1 net profit jumps 65 pct y/y
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank H1 net profit jumps 65 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 382 million lei ($96.22 million) in the first half, up 65 percent from 232 million lei in the same period of last year.

* The overall net profit of BRD Group, which includes leasin and asset management, stood at 381 million lei, up 64 percent on the year.

* Says its net banking income rose by 13.7 percent in the half to 1.38 billion lei because of higher net interest income and net fees and commissions.

* Says its non-performing loan ratio fell to 14.4 percent, from 18.6 percent at the end of June 2015.

* Says it set aside general provisions worth 90 million lei to account for a law passed this year that enables borrowers to walk away from their mortgaged properties.

* Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX ($1 = 3.9702 lei) (Bucharest newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.