BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank nine-month net profit jumps 67.3 pct y/y
November 3, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank nine-month net profit jumps 67.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 586 million lei ($144.31 million) in the first nine months, up 67.3 percent from 351 million lei in the same period of last year.

* The overall net profit of the BRD group, which includes leasing and asset management, stood at 606 million lei, up 67.9 percent on the year.

* Says the group's net banking income rose by 9.6 percent to 2.11 billion lei because of higher net interest income, net fees and commissions and other banking income.

* Says other banking income marked a significant increase thanks to VISA Europe transaction gain (registered in the second quarter of 2016) and income from disposals of government bonds and fund units.

* Says the downward trend registered in the net cost of risk continued. The net cost of risk decreased by 20.3 percent from the same period of last year.

* Write offs operations and sale of impaired loan portfolios led to a reduction of the non-performing loans (defined according to EBA methodology) to 10.8 percent as of Sept. 30, 2016 from 15.3 percent as of Sept. 30, 2015.Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX($1 = 4.0608 lei) (Bucharest Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
