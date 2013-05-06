FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BRE CEO says sees 2013 net at at least 1 bln zlotys
May 6, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Polish BRE CEO says sees 2013 net at at least 1 bln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Full-year net profit at Polish bluechip lender BRE Bank should beat 1 billion zlotys ($314.32 million), its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Monday.

“1 billion zlotys is the minimum we should bring. After the first quarter I think the 1 billion is pretty certain,” the CEO told TVN CNBC channel in an interview.

The German Commerzbank unit closed the first quarter with a bottom line of 324 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1815 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)

