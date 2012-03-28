FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRE Bank to spend $32 mln rejigging online business
March 28, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

BRE Bank to spend $32 mln rejigging online business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, a Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, said on Wednesday it was putting aside 100 million zlotys ($32 million) to modernise its web arm mBank this year.

MBank, part of BRE’s retail strategy, launched 11 years ago as Poland’s first online lender. It now has three million users, which according to BRE, makes it Poland’s No.3 retail bank.

The group wants to keep tapping growth in loans and mortgages, which helped it beat expectations for fourth-quarter net profit, as the European Union’s largest eastern economy continues to fare relatively well despite euro zone woes. ($1 = 3.1132 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

