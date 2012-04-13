BRE Bank to issue up to 2 bln euros in eurobonds

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Polish BRE Bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, plans to issue eurobonds worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.63 billion) to help fund its activities, the lender said on Friday.

“The issue will start when market conditions are appropriate,” said BRE spokesman Piotr Rutkowski.

Commerzbank will organise the issue, which will be sold in tranches.

Moody’s Investors Services assigned a ‘Baa2’ rating for the issue, while Fitch Ratings gave it an ‘A’ , in line with the bank’s ratings. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski)