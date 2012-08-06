New Issue-BRE Properties sells $300 mln notes

Aug 6 (Reuters) - BRE Properties Inc on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. JP Morgan, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRE PROPERTIES INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.281 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.458 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS