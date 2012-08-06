FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BRE Properties sells $300 mln notes
August 6, 2012

New Issue-BRE Properties sells $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - BRE Properties Inc on Monday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    JP Morgan, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BRE PROPERTIES INC 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.281   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.458 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/13/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 190 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

