WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, a Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a 20 percent rise in first-half earnings, a touch better than expected, as it was mostly spared the troubles with loans of ailing construction companies.

BRE said on Thursday its net profit increased to 651 million zlotys in the first six months of the year. Analysts expected it to stand at 625 million. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)