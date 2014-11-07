BREAKINGVIEWS-Allianz divi hike is bold bet on life after Gross

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Olaf Storbeck

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz’s commitment to pay a higher dividend is an expensive piece of investor relations by Europe’s largest insurer. The move is a strong signal to sceptics that Allianz’s Pimco fund unit can thrive in spite of the recent departure of founder Bill Gross. For now, Allianz can afford the gesture. But the new policy will be a challenge for the incoming Chief Executive Oliver Baete, who replaces Michael Diekmann in May.

The move to hand 50 percent rather than 40 percent of net profit to shareholders brings Allianz’s dividend policy closer to more generous peers like Zurich Insurance, which pays out 70 percent. Based on analysts’ mean expectations for the Munich-based group’s 2014 profit, the annual dividend could increase from 5.3 euros to about 7 euros per share. Moreover, Allianz has committed to pay at least the 2014 level in coming years.

For now, the payout ratio looks plausible thanks to a very strong performance of the group’s insurance operations. Pimco’s flagship Total Return Fund suffered record outflows of $27.5 billion in October after Gross’ surprise exit in late September. Pimco’s total third-quarter outflows stood at 49.2 billion euros. Pimco’s operating profit dropped 8 percent to 594 million euros in the period, taking its contribution to overall operating profit before central costs to 22 percent from 26 percent a year earlier.

Pimco outflows have since eased off - although the general trend started 18 months earlier. Still, the longer-term trajectory is not encouraging. Allianz cannot rely solely on the continued stellar performance of the insurance businesses, where property-casualty operating profit was up 15 percent at 1.4 billion euros in the quarter. Low interest rates in Europe will weigh on Allianz’s investment returns for some time. The digital transformation of the distribution channels calls for high investment.

The new dividend floor will require management to stay financially disciplined. But investors do not yet share the management view of Pimco’s swift recovery. Allianz shares rose 5 percent on Nov. 7 to 132.95 euros, implying a rich dividend yield of 5.3 percent on the new policy. Baete’s priority for next year will be to demonstrate how the payout can be sustained.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Allianz rose 5 percent to 132.95 euros on Nov. 7 after the German insurer promised bigger dividend payouts for 2014 and subsequent years.

- The group said it would pay out 50 percent of net profit in dividends versus 40 percent up to now.

- Allianz added that it aspires to pay dividends in later years at the 2014 level or higher.

- Third-quarter net profit jumped to 1.6 billion euros from 1.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter, beating the 1.54 billion euro analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.

- The insurer said it was in reach of making 10.5 billion euros in operating profit this year, the upper end of its target range.

- Allianz presentation on Q3 results bit.ly/1se0oFL

- Reuters: Allianz shares jump as dividend vow offsets Pimco concerns

(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)