WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank, reported a smaller-than-expected 3-percent drop in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, with economic slowdown and lower interest rates weighing on results.

BRE said it earned 273 million zlotys ($87.5 million) compared to 244 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1187 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)