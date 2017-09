WARSAW, July 25 (Reuters) - BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank CBKGk.DE>, reported a 15-percent net profit fall after record low interest rates took a bite out of its income, although the figure was above expectations.

The Polish bank said it earned 272 million zlotys compared to 260 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)