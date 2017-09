WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Polish lender BRE Bank showed third-quarter net profit almost unchanged year-on-year and just a notch above market expectations, as improved deposit margins and rising retail loans helped to make up for record low interest rates.

The Polish arm of Germany’s Commerzbank reported a bottom line of 279 million zlotys ($92 million) compared to 275 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0281 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)