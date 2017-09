Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brederode SA :

* Says new commitments made in Q3 amount to 28 million euros bringing FY total to 105 million euros

* Says uncalled commitments to this date reflect 376 million euros versus 365 million euros at June 30

* Says it does not give outlook for H2