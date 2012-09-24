FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BreitBurn adds $200 mln notes
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BreitBurn adds $200 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P.,
and BreitBurn Energy Finance Corp on Monday added $200 million
of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market,
    Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan,
and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BREITBURN ENERGY PARTNERS L.P./FINANCE CORPORATION 

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    4/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103.5    FIRST PAY   10/15/2012
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

