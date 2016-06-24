U.S. SEC accuses Breitling CEO, others of oil-and-gas fraud

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators sued Breitling Energy Corp, its chief executive and seven other people on Friday, in connection with what they called an $80 million oil and gas fraud.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Breitling CEO Chris Faulkner, a frequent media commentator dubbed the "Frack Master," had with others defrauded investors through the sale of oil-and-gas working interest investments. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)