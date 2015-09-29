FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Brembo to buy control of Chinese brake disc producer
September 29, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Brembo to buy control of Chinese brake disc producer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 66 percent stake in Chinese brake disc producer ASIMCO Meilian Braking Systems for 616 million yuan ($97 mln) as it keeps following customers into areas with high growth potential.

ASIMCO, located in Langfang, in China’s Hebei province, is a cast iron foundry and plant for the production of brake discs for passenger cars. The company, which employs around 580 people, expects sales of around 650 million yuan this year, Brembo added in a statement.

“China is consistently the biggest car market in the world and this is also confirmed for the years to come,” Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei said. “The need for higher quality and technology content by Chinese car makers is more evident.”

The deal is expected to close in coming months, subject to customary authorizations and antitrust clearance.

Shares in Brembo were down 1.2 percent at 34.47 euros by 0856 GMT. ($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
