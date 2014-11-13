Brembo raises 2014 revenue growth target to 14-15 pct

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo lifted its sales growth forecast for the full year to around 14-15 percent after strong nine-months results, Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi told Reuters on Thursday.

The company had last forecast 2014 revenues growing 13 percent. Revenues have grown 16 percent in the January-September period.

“Given that the last quarter is usually the most difficult, we expect a number of slightly below 16 percent for the full year, probably between 14-15 percent,” Tiraboschi said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was still forecast at around 15 percent of sales, he added.

Tiraboschi said Brembo would “very willingly” consider possible acquisition opportunities matching its expertise and technological niche, but was not examining any specific deal at the moment.

Earlier on Thursday, Brembo posted a 51 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales and better margins. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)