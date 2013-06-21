Italy's Brembo to invest 115 million euros in U.S. and Brazil

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Italian brakes manufacturer Brembo said on Friday it will invest 115 million euros ($152 million) in North America and Brazil to boost production at plants in areas of high demand.

The investment will be concentrated in the United States, where the group will plough 83 million euros into increasing capacity at its Homer industrial hub.

In Brazil, the money will go towards moving the company’s current plant from Sao Paolo to a site north of the city.