Brembo expects 2014 sales to grow 8-10 pct -deputy chairman

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo expects sales to grow by 8 to 10 percent this year, boosted by strong growth across its markets, Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said on Thursday.

He also said the company still expected an EBITDA margin of 14 percent this year, up from 13.5 percent in 2013, while investments were forecast at 130-140 million euros ($178-192 million).

The group’s board is asking shareholders for a mandate to pursue a capital increase that would allow it to make acquisitions if and when opportunities arise.

Tiraboschi said the group had nothing in sight at the moment, but Brembo is targeting Asia as its key growth market and hopes to boost production capacity in China in particular.

Trading in the stock was halted for excessive gains. It was last quoted up 10.6 percent at 24.52 euros. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)