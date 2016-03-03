FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Brembo sees sales growing 6-7 pct in 2016
March 3, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Brembo sees sales growing 6-7 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo is expecting slower sales growth of around 6-7 percent and slightly lower EBITDA margin this year as it starts operations at two new plants in North America, its deputy chairman said on Thursday.

Sales at the family-controlled company, which supplies brakes to car makers, including Ferrari and Porsche, grew 15 percent last year to 2.07 billion euros ($2.26 billion), while net profit increased 43 percent to 184 million euros.

“2016 started well, we have a good order book that gives us hopes for the entire first half ... but it would be difficult to continue growing at the rate seen in recent years, we are looking more at single-digit growth, around 6-7 percent,” Matteo Tiraboschi told Reuters.

“As for profitability, the start of the new plants will carry costs which are not insignificant, so we imagine an EBITDA margin of around 16-16.5 percent.”

Brembo’s EBITDA margin stood at 17.4 percent last year.

Tiraboschi said the company continued to be on the lookout for assets to buy, either in the automotive sector or in aviation, but added Brembo was not for sale.

Shares in the company, which are down 13 percent so far this year, in line with the wider automotive sector in Europe, were up 9.5 percent by 1455 GMT.

$1 = 0.9167 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo

