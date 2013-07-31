Brembo H1 net profit rises 21 pct on overseas business

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian brake maker Brembo said on Wednesday its net profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of this year thanks to a better performance of its business in Germany, the U.S. and Asia.

The company said it expects revenues in the second half of the year to be in line with the first half.

Brembo sales rose 8.6 percent to 762.8 million euros ($1.01 billion)in the first six months, while its net profit rose to 43.2 million euros. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)