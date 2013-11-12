FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brembo says Q3 net profit rises 50 pct
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Brembo says Q3 net profit rises 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian brake maker Brembo said on Tuesday its net profit rose 50 percent in the third quarter this year boosted by a better performance of its business in Germany, the U.S., France and Britain.

In a statement Brembo said its profit in the period was 20.1 million euros ($26.9 million).

The company said it expected revenues in the fourth quarter of the year to grow at rates seen so far this year.

Brembo sales rose 14.5 percent to 391.5 million euros in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.