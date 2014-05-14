FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brembo Q1 net profit up 74 pct on higher sales, product mix
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 14, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Brembo Q1 net profit up 74 pct on higher sales, product mix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo on Wednesday reported a 74 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales and a good product mix, and forecast a good growth in revenues and margins for the remainder of the year.

The company, which supplies brakes to carmakers including Ferrari and Porsche, said net profit for the first three months rose to 35.9 million euros ($49.2 million) from 20.6 million the previous year, while revenue was up 20 percent at 446.9 million euros.

Brembo said in March it expects sales to increase by 8-10 percent this year, boosted by strong growth across its markets, and forecast a margin for earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 14 percent for 2014, up from 13.5 percent last year.

The group’s EBITDA margin stood at 15.5 percent in the first quarter, but the company said the January to March period had benefited from a particularly positive product mix. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.