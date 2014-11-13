FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Brembo Q3 net profit up 51 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 13, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Brembo Q3 net profit up 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo on Thursday reported a 51 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales and better margins, and forecast good growth for the remainder of the year.

The company, which supplies brakes to car makers including Ferrari and Porsche, said net profit for the July-September period rose to 30.4 million euros ($38 million), while revenues increased 12 percent to 438.6 million euros.

Brembo in July raised its full-year targets, saying it expected sales for the full year to grow around 13 percent while EBITDA margin for 2014 was forecast at between 14.5-15 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

