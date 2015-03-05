FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brembo 2014 net profit up 45 pct on higher sales
March 5, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brembo 2014 net profit up 45 pct on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo posted on Thursday a 45 percent rise in full-year net profit, boosted by higher sales and better margins, and forecast a positive performance for the first part of this year.

The company, which supplies brakes to car makers including Ferrari and Porsche, said 2014 net profit was 129.1 million euros ($143 million), while revenues increased 15.1 percent to 1.8 billion euros. Analysts had forecast a net profit of 124.9 million euros and revenues of 1.8 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimate.

Brembo said it would pay an ordinary dividend of 0.60 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of 0.20 euros per share, adding it would seek clearance to potentially buy back up to 1.6 million shares.

$1 = 0.9048 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flakl; editing by Danilo Masoni

