VW scandal impact on Italian suppliers can be significant -Brembo
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 12, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

VW scandal impact on Italian suppliers can be significant -Brembo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The emissions scandal that has engulfed German carmaker Volkswagen can have a “significant yet not dramatic” impact on Italian components manufacturers, the chairman of brakes maker Brembo said on Thursday.

Alberto Bombassei added, however, that the consequences for Brembo, which supplies brakes to car makers including Ferrari and Porsche, would be limited.

“For Brembo in particular, we can reasonably expect the possible consequences to be modest, considering that our products are targeted to a premium market,” he said in a statement.

Brembo posted a 40 percent in nine-month net profit to 132 million euros ($142 million), while sales were up 15.6 percent.

In the third quarter, net profit rose 42 percent, with the company’s EBITDA margin in the three months through September rising to 18 percent.

$1 = 0.9323 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

