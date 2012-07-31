FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Brembo Q2 net profit up 7.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Brembo Q2 net profit up 7.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian brake maker Brembo said on Tuesday its net profit rose 7.6 percent to 14.5 million euros in the second quarter from a year before, bolstered by strong sales in its main market, Germany, and in the United States.

Revenues for the second quarter were up 10 percent at 352.7 million euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) were 45.5 million euros, up 6.8 percent year on year.

“The performance of our order backlog allows us to look towards the coming months with confidence,” said Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei, while noting an economic and financial crisis is impacting the automotive markets of southern Europe. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.