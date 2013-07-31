FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brembo H1 net profit rises 21 pct on U.S., German sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brembo H1 net profit rises 21 pct on U.S., German sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian brake maker Brembo said net profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of this year thanks to better performances in the United States and Asia, where auto sales are rising, and Germany, where high-performance cars are selling well.

The firm, which makes brakes for Ferrari and BMW, said on Wednesday it expected revenues in the second half of the year to be in line with the first half.

Brembo sales rose 8.6 percent to 762.8 million euros ($1 billion)in the first six months, while its net profit rose 21 percent to 43.2 million euros.

Brembo has been able to ride out falling sales in Italy - its third largest market - by investing in factories in emerging markets and the United States, said Executive Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi in an interview.

The United States overtook Italy to become Brembo’s second market in the second half of 2011.

“The company is reaping the benefits of a decision to up investments in plants and R&D that was made during the crisis of 2009,” said Tiraboschi.

Brembo said in June it planned to invest 115 million euros to further expand in the United States and Brazil. Tiraboschi said Brembo was looking at expanding production into Russia in a few years’ time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.