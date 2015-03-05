FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brembo sees 2015 sales growing below 10 pct
March 5, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brembo sees 2015 sales growing below 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo expects sales to grow in 2015 but not at the double-digit rate seen in recent years due to costs for the launch of two greenfield plants in the United States and Mexico, its deputy chairman said on Thursday.

“I expect our sales will grow at close to 10 percent but not at double-digits,” Matteo Tiraboschi told Reuters.

“We will also try to keep our EBITDA margin in line with 2014, although it won’t be easy.”

Brembo’s EBITDA margin stood at 15.5 percent last year.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
