Brembo sees 2015 sales growing more than expected
May 14, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brembo sees 2015 sales growing more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo is expecting sales to grow as much as 11.5 percent this year, more than previously anticipated, after a promising first quarter, Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi told Reuters on Thursday.

The company had previously forecast sales to grow at single digits close to 10 percent. Revenues rose 15 percent to 514.3 million euros ($586 million) in the first quarter, but Tiraboschi stressed the first half of the year is usually the company’s strongest.

He said Brembo’s 2015 EBITDA margin could increase slightly from the 15.5 percent reached last year, but he did not expect it to hit the 16.7 percent achieved in the January-March period.

$1 = 0.8770 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

