Brenntag eyes M&A targets worth more than 250 mln eur - CEO

MUEHLHEIM, Germany, June 16 (Reuters) - Brenntag, the world’s largest chemicals distributor, is conducting due diligence on takeover targets worth more than 250 million euros ($281 million), with a focus on North America and Asia-Pacific, its chief executive said.

“It’s not over until the deal is done, however I am optimistic,” CEO Steven Holland told Reuters in an interview.

He said he aimed to secure about five acquisitions a year, of which maybe one could be large.