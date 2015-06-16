FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brenntag eyes M&A targets worth more than 250 mln eur - CEO
June 16, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Brenntag eyes M&A targets worth more than 250 mln eur - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUEHLHEIM, Germany, June 16 (Reuters) - Brenntag, the world’s largest chemicals distributor, is conducting due diligence on takeover targets worth more than 250 million euros ($281 million), with a focus on North America and Asia-Pacific, its chief executive said.

“It’s not over until the deal is done, however I am optimistic,” CEO Steven Holland told Reuters in an interview.

He said he aimed to secure about five acquisitions a year, of which maybe one could be large.

$1 = 0.8883 euros Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
