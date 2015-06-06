REFILE-Brenntag CEO eyes acquisitions - Welt am Sonntag

(Repeats with company name in the first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag is on the lookout for takeover targets including in North America, Steven Holland, the company’s chief executive, told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag.

Last year, Brenntag spent 140 million euros ($155.55 million) on acquisitions - well below its usual annual budget of between 200-250 million euros, Holland told the weekly newspaper according to an advance copy of the article due to be published on Sunday.

The paper did not give any further details. ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by William Hardy)