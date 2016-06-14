FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemicals distributor Brenntag still in the hunt for acquisitions
June 14, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Chemicals distributor Brenntag still in the hunt for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Brenntag plans to spend 200-250 million euros ($224-280 million) a year as it continues its acquisitions spree, Chief Executive Steven Holland told the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The world's largest chemicals dealer, Brenntag has grown steadily in recent years and spent 550 million euros on acquisitions in 2015.

Its takeovers have focused on its major markets in North America and Europe, but Holland said sluggish oil and gas markets had slowed business in the former.

"We continue to be faced with a weak macroeconomic environment in the North America region in 2016," Holland said. "We expect demand in the oil and gas sector to stabilise at its current low level in the coming months, however."

$1 = 0.8900 euros Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; writing by Tina Bellon; editing by Jason Neely

