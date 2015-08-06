Brenntag Q2 net profit up by 31.2 percent

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brenntag, the world’s largest chemicals distributor, posted a 31.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped especially by growth in North America.

Quarterly earnings attributable to Brenntag shareholders rose to 107.2 million euros, above a consensus in a Reuters poll of 101 million euros.

“The Group has performed well in the first half with growth in all regions whilst overcoming some economic headwind and industry specific challenges, which underlines the structural growth and resilience of our business model,” said Chief Executive Steven Holland. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)