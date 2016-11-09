Brenntag lowers 2016 guidance on weak U.S. oil business

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, on Wednesday cut its 2016 profit guidance on weak demand from customers in the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Germany's Brenntag said it now expected operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of up to 820 million euros ($920 million), down from a previous target of up to 840 million. It kept the lower end of its target range at 800 million.

Analysts on average were projecting operating EBITDA of 828 million euros for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was little changed at 205 million euros, falling short of the analyst poll average of 212 million.