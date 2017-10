LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended losses to fall by more than $2 per barrel on Monday and hit its lowest in nearly four months as fears about the future of the euro zone and doubts about Chinese growth hit sentiment.

By 0902 GMT, Brent crude was down $2.03 at $110.23 per barrel, its lowest since Jan. 25. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)