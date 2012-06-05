FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude falls below $98, euro zone weighs
June 5, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Brent crude falls below $98, euro zone weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell $1 to $97.85 a barrel on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on expectations for global oil demand growth.

Despite oil falling to a 16-month low on Monday, prices near $100 a barrel are still a threat to a slowing global economy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Maria van der Hoeven said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, striking a similarly bearish note for oil markets, Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser said oil prices were likely to continue to decline well into the second half of the year.

