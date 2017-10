LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended losses to fall over $1 on Thursday, pressured by weak Chinese economic data, spurring fears about global economic growth.

By 0837 GMT, Brent crude was down $1.10 at $123.10 per barrel.

The HSBC flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China’s industrial activity, fell to 48.1 in March from February’s four-month high of 49.6, with new orders sinking to a four-month low. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)