FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors cut bullish bets on Brent crude oil -ICE
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Investors cut bullish bets on Brent crude oil -ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON Oct 5 (Reuters) - Investors cut their bets last week that the price of Brent crude oil will rise, according to data on Monday from the InterContinental Exchange (ICE).

Fund managers cut Brent net long positions by 4,362 contracts to 169,457 in the week to Sept. 29, the data showed.

Front-month Brent crude oil prices dropped in September by more than 10 percent to $48.37 a barrel.

Speculators also reduced their net long positions for Low Sulphur Gasoil (LGOc1> last week by 1,856 contracts to 12,466 contracts. This was the third straight week of declines. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.