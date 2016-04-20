RPT-COLUMN-Brent signals traders to release oil stocks: Kemp

(Repeats April 19 column. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil storage helped commodity traders and refiners make strong profits last year and in the first quarter of 2016 but now the price structure which made it possible is evaporating.

In a typical storage strategy, known as “cash and carry”, traders buy physical crude and put it into storage in a tank farm, or more rarely on a tanker at sea.

Traders simultaneously sell crude futures for a nearby contract, hedging their exposure in case prices fall while the oil is stored.

As the futures contracts near expiry, traders buy them back and sell more contracts for a date further in the future. The strategy continues until the trader is ready to release the stocks back to the market.

But the strategy only works if the futures market trades in contango, with contracts near expiry cheaper than those further forward.

In a contango market, traders are constantly buying lower-priced contracts and selling higher-priced ones, making a profit on the difference.

The profit from the futures half of the transaction pays for all the costs of borrowing money to buy the physical oil and arranging storage.

Provided the physical and financial transactions are exactly matched there is an opportunity to make a riskless profit.

In practice, the transactions rarely match perfectly and there is often some residual risk, but cash and carry is still one of the lowest risk and most popular trades in the physical oil business.

In late 2014 and again in late 2015, traders and refiners raced to buy as much crude as possible and put it into storage to profit from a big contango structure in the futures market.

But the strategy depends on the contango remaining wide enough to cover all the costs of financing and storing the physical crude.

As the contango in Brent narrows sharply, strategies which depend on selling Brent futures are becoming unprofitable (Hedge funds bet on tightening oil market despite Doha debacle, Reuters, April 19 ).

To the extent traders and refiners are financing and storing extra stock with Brent futures, the barrels are likely to be sold if the market remains in a narrow contango or moves deeper into backwardation.

In contrast, WTI futures continue to trade in a much larger contango, which continues to make financing physical oil stocks profitable (tmsnrt.rs/1Sij19m).

Brent is used in cash and carry strategies outside North America while WTI is employed mostly for storage trades in the United States.

The sharp narrowing of Brent spreads suggests speculative physical stocks in Europe, Asia and on tankers at sea will be the first sold, while stockholding in the United States remains profitable for now.

The prospect of a market near to balance has helped narrow the contango (Brent contango is hard to square with missing barrels, Reuters, March 9 ) (tmsnrt.rs/1Sij459).

OECD crude stocks rose by a relatively modest 375,000 barrels per day during the first two months of the year, according to the International Energy Agency.

Preliminary data show OECD crude stocks rose only 400,000 bpd in March, compared with an average build of almost 1 million bpd in the same month over the last five years (Oil Market Report, IEA, April 14).

The IEA’s predictions for a very small crude surplus in the second half of the year imply OECD stocks are likely to decline between July and December (assuming China continues adding to its strategic reserves). (Editing by Susan Thomas)