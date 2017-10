LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose $1 to $108.14 a barrel on Monday, as hopes for growth stimulus in China and a weaker dollar supported oil prices.

An upturn in oil prices early in the session has been limited by worries about Greece, after a weekend meeting of Group of Eight leaders failed to alleviate concerns that the debt-stricken country may exit the euro. (Editing by Jason Neely)