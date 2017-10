LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters - Brent crude oil futures extended gains to rise over $1 per barrel on Wednesday, bolstered by a German court decision in favour of a euro zone bailout fund and hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy this week.

By 0932 GMT Brent crude was up $1.15 at $116.55 a barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)