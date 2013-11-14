FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil's discount to Brent widens to 7-month record
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 14, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. oil's discount to Brent widens to 7-month record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil’s discount to global benchmark Brent widened to a more than seven-month record on Thursday as Libyan supplies remain offline while expectations for another large build in U.S. stocks drove the price of domestic oil lower.

Government data is expected to show a rise in U.S. oil stocks for the eighth straight week. Brent prices rose as supplies from OPEC member Libya remain offline due to protests.

Brent’s premium over West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R widened by more than $2 per barrel to $15.29, the widest mark since March. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.