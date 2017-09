NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European benchmark Brent oil’s premium over U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged on Friday to an 8-month high.

The Brent/WTI spread CL-LCO1=R widened by as much as $1.32 to $15.96, its widest mark since March 18, when it was more than $16.

The spread was last at $15.89 a barrel. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)