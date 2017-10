Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures rose $1.39 a barrel on Friday to settle at $111.42 a barrel, bouncing from a two-month low of $107.10 a barrel hit in the previous session.

For the week front-month Brent fell $5.24 a barrel, or 4.5 percent, the biggest weekly loss since June. (Reporting By David Sheppard)