Brent's premium to U.S. oil widens as U.S. oil stocks build
#Energy
October 21, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Brent's premium to U.S. oil widens as U.S. oil stocks build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brent’s premium to U.S. oil widened to touch the 200-day moving average for the first time in seven months after government data showed a build in oil inventories at U.S. oil storage hub Cushing for the first time since late June.

U.S. oil’s discount to global benchmark Brent CL-LCO1=R at one point breached the 200-day moving average of $9.89 per barrel. It widened by as much as $9.94 and was last trading at $9.87. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

