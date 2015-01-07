FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brevan Howard's main hedge fund records first ever annual loss in 2014
January 7, 2015

Brevan Howard's main hedge fund records first ever annual loss in 2014

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brevan Howard, one of Europe’s largest hedge fund firms, saw its main $24 billion macro fund lose 0.82 pct in 2014, an investor letter showed, its first ever annual loss since launch in 2003.

The Brevan Howard Fund Ltd lost 0.15 percent in December, according to a letter to investors obtained by Reuters, losing money in nine of the last 12 months in a tough year for peers.

Macro hedge funds bet on major economic trends across a range of asset classes including stocks, bonds and currencies. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

