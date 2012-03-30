FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-RBS trader says Brevan Howard sought LIBOR rate change
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 6 years

Ex-RBS trader says Brevan Howard sought LIBOR rate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - A former trader for Royal Bank of Scotland PLC says that Brevan Howard, one of Europe’s largest hedge funds, asked the British bank to change the LIBOR rate, court documents filed in Singapore show.

Tan Chi Min, who was head of delta trading for RBS and based in Singapore, said in papers filed at Singapore’s High Court on March 23 that the fund telephoned the bank on August 20, 2007 and asked if they could change the rate.

“The defendant (RBS) received this request without objection,” said Tan in the papers.

A spokeswoman for Brevan Howard in Hong Kong could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tan began legal proceedings against the bank for wrongful dismissal in December. RBS filed papers to the court in January saying Tan was guilty of gross misconduct, having sought to improperly influence the bank’s LIBOR rate setters between 2007 and 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.