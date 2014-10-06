FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brevan Howard's macro hedge fund gains 4.4 pct in Sept, best in 3 yrs
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Brevan Howard's macro hedge fund gains 4.4 pct in Sept, best in 3 yrs

Nishant Kumar

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brevan Howard, one of the world’s biggest hedge fund managers, recorded a 4.4 percent gain in its main macro hedge fund in September, a letter to investors obtained by Reuters showed.

The gain, the highest monthly return by the fund in three years, beats the average 1.5 percent gain posted by peers last month and marks a recovery in the strategy’s performance after a tough first half of the year.

It also helped Brevan Howard recover all the losses suffered by the fund in the opening six months of the year and left it trading up 0.4 percent at the end of September, the letter, which did not explain how the returns were generated, showed.

Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and bet anywhere they see value, including stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and derivatives markets. The strategy outperformed a 0.8 percent loss for the broader hedge funds industry in September, according to data from money manager GAM.

Brevan Howard’s main macro hedge fund, which managed nearly $26 billion at the end of July, has lost money in seven of the last nine months.

A Brevan Howard spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Simon Jessop)

