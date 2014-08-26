FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brevan Howard co-founder Rokos rejects curb in second lawsuit
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Brevan Howard co-founder Rokos rejects curb in second lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brevan Howard co-founder Chris Rokos has filed another lawsuit to reject curbs on setting up a rival hedge fund, court documents obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Rokos, 43, left Brevan Howard in mid-2012, and started a family office to manage his own money in London.

He is now suing Brevan Howard (Jersey) LP to overturn an agreement with the hedge fund that restricts him from starting his own fund and raising money from external investors until 2018, a court document obtained by Reuters showed.

Brevan Howard rejected his initial legal challenge earlier this month and Rokos then filed a second lawsuit last week, repeating his original demands and seeking dismissal of a counterclaim by the hedge fund.

“It is denied that the respondent (Brevan Howard) is entitled to the relief claimed in the counterclaim or any relief,” Rokos told a Jersey court on Friday.

Brevan Howard managed $36 billion at the end of July, the fund firm said in letter to investors obtained by Reuters, making it one of the largest hedge funds in Europe. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Huw Jones and Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.