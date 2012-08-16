Co-founder Rokos to leave hedge fund Brevan Howard

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A co-founder of Brevan Howard, one of the world’s biggest and most successful hedge fund managers, is to leave the firm this month, the company told Reuters.

Chris Rokos, a star trader on the firm’s $25 billion flagship Master fund who has worked with founder Alan Howard for more than 10 years, is to stop trading at the end of August, founding partner Nagi Kawkabani said on Thursday.

“Chris, one of the founding partners, has decided to retire from the partnership, it’s all very amicable,” Kawkabani said.

“It’s a decision that’s been taken within the partnership. There’s been no acrimony whatsoever, and he’s not leaving because of trading losses.”